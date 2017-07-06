Los Gallardos lake blighted by algae

By Emma Randle

A Los Gallardos beauty spot is in danger of becoming a blot on the landscape due to an unprecedented infestation of green algae in its lake this summer.

Huerta Nueva residents are in despair at the deterioration of their countryside duck pond, which was once an attraction for families and walkers on the outskirts of the urbanisation.

But what used to be a clear lake has become covered with green slime, and now resembles a stagnant pond.

The local council is struggling to maintain it, having cleared out the algae a month ago only for it to come back with a vengeance two weeks later.