Valencia, the ‘intelligent city’

By Joe Wickman

THE capital city’s governing team has made a website available where people can view real-time information on several local issues of public interest.

Intended for use on mobile devices, ‘València al minut’ is a website where anyone can access information on free car and bike parking spaces, when and where to catch the next bus, weather conditions, where road works are taking place, air pollution figures and even unemployment data.

The site is available in Castellano and Valenciano, and is already up and running at www.valencia.es/valenciaalminut.