Is it possible to prevent Alzheimer’s? 

How to detect symptoms and stop its progress.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease, which slowly destroys memory and cognitive abilities. It is the most common cause of dementia among older adults.

“The annual incidence of the disease in Spain is 2-4 cases per 1,000 inhabitants/year and it has been seen that the relationship between age and incidence is evident in all the epidemiological studies that have been carried out.” explained Dr. Erika Torres, head of the Advanced Neurosciences Unit of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Alicante.

Alzheimer’s symptoms usually develop slowly and worsen over time (forgetfulness, difficulty completing familiar tasks at home or at work, misplacing things, impaired or poor judgment about financial matters, etc.

Prevention

Clear risk factors for the disease are age, sex (slightly higher incidence in women) and genetic factors. These factors are not modifiable, however, studies in recent years have shown that there are modifiable factors on which action can be taken to work on primary prevention:

The control of cardiovascular risk factors (CVRF) such as arterial hypertension (HTN) and diabetes mellitus.

Improvement of lifestyle: avoid the consumption of toxins (tobacco, alcohol), follow a Mediterranean diet, and perform physical activity.

Having an adequate social network to carry out activities that allow us to interact with other people.

Cultivate our intellectual activity: reading, learning a language, doing puzzles.

Diagnosis

When a patient comes to consultation, an adequate medical history, interview and neuropsychological examination of the patient by the specialist is essential. The basic study of complementary tests requested is an analysis and a brain imaging test.

Alzheimer’s treatments in Quirónsalud

The diagnostic-therapeutic approach to Alzheimer’s is essential to be carried out by a group of professionals who are experts in the pathology.

For this reason, Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Alicante have a cognitive impairment program in which they offer neurological nursing consultation. A place where you can thoroughly explain in a calm way what the pathology consists of and give personalized support to the patient and family.

In addition, an essential part of this program is the neuropsychological rehabilitation of the patient, to increase the functional capacity and improve the patient’s quality of life.

Information about Alzheimer’s treatment in Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Alicante have neuropsychologists with extensive training and experience in the assessment and treatment of patients with AD and other dementias. They offer a personalized service where each case is studied and treated from an integrative and humanizing perspective.

In addition to individual attention, at Quirónsalud Torrevieja they have cognitive and memory stimulation workshops for patients diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairment and psychoeducational support groups for family members and caregivers.

They have also launched the consultation for the prevention of cognitive deterioration by neurology nursing in which any interested person without previous pathology will be informed of the measures that we must carry out in our day-to-day lives to reduce the chances of getting a disease like this.

