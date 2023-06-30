Summer has arrived with a bang

Email

June 28

We Brits are always complaining here, we love living in Spain because most of us love the sunshine and the hot weather, and now we have it here with a bang, after three solid weeks of rain last month, we now have a mega heatwave that is not going away any time soon.

(I’ve heard so many people (myself included) say ‘phew, it’s too hot’ after complaining about too much rain just a few weeks ago.

With the ever-increasing cost of living it is now very difficult for many people to have air conditioning in their homes, and in the supermarkets everything has gone up in price.

Especially the fruit and vegetables, the prices are astronomical, but we get by and most people have to cut back on certain things to afford others.

Another point I would like to make is the astronomical prices of rented property, the prices that are being asked now, recently a family member of mine was looking to rent a smallish apartment in the Benidorm and surrounding areas and could not find anything even half decent for under €800 and they are just 50 or 60 m2 total living space.

Anyway, there’s not much you can do these days without spending a lot of money, but at least you can still spend the day free on some of the many beautiful beaches up and down the coast and also go for nice evening walks and watch the sunset.

So hopefully it’s not all doom and gloom.

Debbie Smith (Benidorm)