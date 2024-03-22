Call for ‘equal access to water’

Valencia and Murcia want a ‘national pact for water’, which would see more of the precious resource brought from wetter areas of Spain to the dry south-east of the country.

The presidents of the two regions – Carlos Mazón and Fernando López Miras, both from the Partido Popular (PP) – have signed a manifesto calling for the country’s water resources to be ‘linked up’.

They noted that ‘excesses’ of water in the north and west of Spain should be ‘brought to where it is really needed’.

