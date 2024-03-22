Call for ‘equal access to water’

0
25

Valencia and Murcia want a ‘national pact for water’, which would see more of the precious resource brought from wetter areas of Spain to the dry south-east of the country.

The presidents of the two regions – Carlos Mazón and Fernando López Miras, both from the Partido Popular (PP) – have signed a manifesto calling for the country’s water resources to be ‘linked up’.

They noted that ‘excesses’ of water in the north and west of Spain should be ‘brought to where it is really needed’.

Full report in next Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleStatement by PIOC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.