Air traffic controllers and pilots can stick to Spanish

THE government has agreed to allow airline pilots and air traffic controllers to communicate in Spanish. An EU directive requiring use of English at all times was appealed by the pilots’ unions SEPLA and USCA.

They said that precedence should always be given to effective communication and argued that it was illogical for native Spanish speakers to communicate with one another in a foreign language, especially in emergencies. The Public Works Ministry has now agreed that Spanish is permissible, “where operative scenarios make it advisory”.