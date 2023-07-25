Small boat captain jailed in Alicante

The captain of a small boat who was trying to smuggle illegal migrants into Spain from Algeria has been sentenced to three years in prison by an Alicante court.

Another two defendants, who were found guilty of aiding the captain, have been handed two-year jail terms.

The court heard that the three defendants had ‘put the lives of the passengers in danger due to the risk of suffering an accident’, noted EFE.

They were travelling ‘without even the minimum safety necessities’ for the high seas.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News