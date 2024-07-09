Rubbish tip fire still burning

The fire at the vast waste treatment in Jijona – which broke out at around 16.00 on Sunday – was finally ‘stabilised’ by firefighters at 18.42 yesterday (Monday).

A spokesman for the provincial fire service said there ‘is still a lot to do and we will continue working until it is totally extinguished’.

Residents were told to close their windows and remain indoors on Sunday when the fire started at the Piedra Negra dump.

A huge black column of smoke was pouring out of the waste treatment plant as firefighters battled to get the blaze under control.

Residents have been campaigning for years to have the site closed down, claiming that frequent fires put their health at risk.