A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when his moped collided with a wild boar on the CV-855 road between Elche and Dolores on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 09.10 in an area which borders with El Hondo natural park.

The boy suffered multiple trauma injuries and an ambulance medical team stabilised him at the scene before taking him to Elche general hospital.

