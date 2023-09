A 12-year-old girl fell from a height of five metres while she was ‘canyoning’ in the Sierra de Orihuela on Sunday afternoon.

The provincial fire service rescue team called in a helicopter to pick up the youngster, who suffered bruises and ‘knocks’.

State news agency EFE reported that she was ‘feeling faint’ following the ravine fall but did not appear to have fractured any bones.

