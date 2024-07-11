Playing it safe for football final

Benidorm will be deploying a special preventive plan on Sunday, with particular emphasis on the Rincon de Loix leisure area, in view of the European Football Championship final between the Spanish and English teams, councillor for public safety Jesús Carrobles announced today.

He explained, after a special meeting of the local public safety committee, that the operation will include 10 local police patrols, reinforced by patrols from the National Police.

There will also be aerial surveillance with two drones, one from the local police aerial unit and the other from the National Police.

The councillor explained that the function of this operation ‘is to be able to anticipate any behaviour that might occur at any given moment on the streets and in public spaces, so that the fans of both teams can enjoy the games and there are no incidents or setbacks in the city’.

The large number of Spanish fans who will be watching ‘La Roja’ will be joined by thousands of English tourists and residents who are currently on holiday in Benidorm, many of whom will also be enjoying the game in the terraces, hotels and bars of the Rincón de Loix.

Police reinforcements will begin three hours before kick-off. From then on, some streets in the area will be closed to traffic, including Calle Gerona, between Avenida de Europa and Derramador, and adjacent streets. Similarly, parking will be restricted and vehicles will be removed from these streets the night before to facilitate the movement of people.

In addition, if the Spanish national team wins, the local police plan to close off Avenida de l’Aigüera and Plaza de la Hispanidad to traffic after the game, where the Spanish fans are hoping to celebrate their victory.

Monitoring of security and any incidents that may occur during the event will be carried out from the coordination centre at the Benidorm local police headquarters, where they will work together local with National Police.

Another preventive measure is that the bars and restaurants in the Rincón de Loix will not be allowed to set up bars in the street to serve drinks, or to serve drinks in glasses after 18.00.

Mayor Toni Pérez assured that the town ‘has sufficient resources and experience to deal with an event of this nature’.

He expressed his confidence that this sporting event ‘will be a day of celebration for both fans, with an atmosphere of fun and festivity, calm and good coexistence’ between the Spanish and the English.