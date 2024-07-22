Villajoyosa’s Moors and Christians celebrations are already underway and continue until Wednesday, July 31. Here is the schedule of events, with activities taking place over the coming days:

July 24 at 21.00: Inauguration of the artistic illuminations, which will ‘beautify the streets of the town’

21.00: Music bands entry parade, leaving from Santa Marta association offices and finishing at La Barbera de los Aragonés auditorium, where there will be a prize giving ceremony and a grand mascletá (loud explosive barrage of coordinated firecrackers and fireworks) marking the start of the celebrations

July 25 at 21.00: Moorish entry parade, starting from Calle Colón and passing along Avenida País Valencia, before finishing at Plaza de la Generalitat

July 26 at 21.00: Moorish entry parade, starting from Calle Colón and passing along Avenida País Valencia, before finishing at Plaza de la Generalitat

July 27 at 18.00: Gathering of the fishermen’s, seafarers, pirates, corsairs and smugglers groups at the Glorieta del Barranquet

Followed by a parade along Avenida del Varador to the port, where the groups will board their boats

19.00: Gathering of Christian groups at Plaza de la Generalitat, prior to making their way to the beach fiesta grounds, in order to defend the castle

20.00: Smugglers, pirates and corsairs disembark and, despite the intense combat and resistance of the Christian troops, will reach the foot of the castle and take it over

21.00: Moorish troops presented to their king, following a parade from the junction of Calle de Piazarro with Avenida País Valencia to the castle

Followed by Bedouin embassy

July 28 at 03.00: Moorish companies descend through Avenida del Varador to the port

05.00: Christian forces descend Calle Costera del Mar to their encampment

06.00: Alarm rings at the beach, signifying the arrival of the emissary in front of the castle, the reading of allegations

Followed by Moorish landing and embassy

20.00: Gathering of Moorish troops at Plaza de la Generalitat

20.30: Gathering of the Christian troops for the reconquest of the castle

21.00: Christian embassy and reconquest

Followed by firing 21 salvoes of honour on the beach by the Christian artillery announcing Santa Marta feast day

July 29 – Santa Marta feast day

11.30: Parade by Christian and Moorish kings, captains, local dignitaries, and all people who wish to participate, leaving from the Santa Marta association offices

12.00: Solemn Mass in honour of Santa Marta at Nuestra Señora de la Asunción church

19.00: Solemn Mass

Followed by Solemn procession in honour of Santa Marta, through the historic centre of the town

00.30: Firework display at the beach

July 30 at 13.00: Paella making contest at Avenida Benidorm

July 31 at 20.00: Children’s float parade, leaving from Calle Ciudad de Requena and finishing at Calle de los Hermanos Aragonés