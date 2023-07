More than 1.5 million passengers passed through Alicante-Elche airport in June, according to state airport company Aena, which is 12% up on the same month of last year.

The figures for the first half of this year, a total of 7,072,459 passengers, indicates growth of 24% compared to the same period of 2022.

Out of the 1,503,853 travellers in June, Britons accounted for 546,969 passengers.

