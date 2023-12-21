World Heritage bid for Moorish site

A bid is being made to obtain UNESCO World Heritage status for the Moorish ribat in Guardamar del Segura, a monastic retreat dating from the 10th-11th centuries which was discovered 40 years ago.

The ‘extraordinarily well conserved state’ of the complex is thanks to the protection afforded by the sand dunes, after being abandoned with the fall of the Caliphate in the early 11th century and buried during the great earthquake of 1040 which had its epicentre in Murcia.

