Alicante local police arrested the three drivers of a bus covering the line between Roquetas del Mar in Almería and Romania, on which they found two rucksack/suitcases containing 56.2 kilos of hashish and marijuana.

The discovery was possible thanks to the force’s sniffer dog called Kata, which detected the drugs in the hold of the Romanian registered vehicle during an inspection when it stopped at Alicante bus station.

