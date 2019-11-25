Battle lines drawn over Torrevieja hospital

The fight has begun to win the moral high-ground over the future of Torrevieja health authority and hospital after the regional government vowed to return it to the public sector.

The private company which operates the concession – Ribera Salud – has launched a publicity offensive to try to convince local residents that they should be allowed to continue running the service.

Ribera Salud’s 15-year concession ends in October 2021.

