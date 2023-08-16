Getting new doctors

The government is stumping up an extra €52 million to provide grants to enable more than 700 additional young people to study medicine at university – starting with the new term running from 2023-2024.

Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said the aim is to ‘increase the number of healthcare professionals to tackle the existing deficit in certain specialties’.

She reminded that the coalition government has been increasing the number of public places available to study medicine since they came to power in 2018.

Since that date, 11,600 places have been offered, which she said was the ‘largest public employment plan’ ever carried out in Spain.

