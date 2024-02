The new local police base in Santa Pola’s Gran Alacant urbanisation is now open, which mayoress Loreto Serrano ‘will improve attention to our citizens’.

Located in a garden on Avenida de Finlandia between the N-332 and the commercial centre, the 55-square-metre building has areas for waiting and being attended to, an office and a toilet.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News