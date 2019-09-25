The flood – two weeks on and still underwater

Nearly two weeks after torrential rain hit the Vega Baja area on Friday, September 13 and began to flood the area, some properties are still underwater and residents are suffering a growing public health problem.

Costa Blanca News visited homeowners in San Felipe Neri today (Wednesday) – a village on the edge of El Hondo natural park.

They live amongst farmers’ fields – and flood water, which is still at waist height in places – is stagnating and affected by sewage.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News (south and Murcia edition)

 

 

