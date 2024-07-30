Calpe on fiesta footing

Calpe’s patron saint Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves fiestas get underway in earnest on Wednesday, July 31.
July 31 at 13.00: Bell ringing in honour of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves and aerial bombardment (loud fireworks)
19.15: Fiesta inauguration with the myrtle parade
20.15: Fiesta proclamation by the fiesta queen, from the balcony of the town hall
23.30: Live music with Orquesta La Fiesta, in Plaza Mayor
August 1 at 08.00: Fiesta wake-up call in different parts of the town
17.30: Water games followed by children’s foam party, at Parque de la Creatividad
23.30: Carnavalia disco, in the Plaza Mayor
August 2 – Children’s day
10.00: Children’s wake-up call in different parts of the town
10.45: Water games followed by children’s foam party, at Parque de la Creatividad
19.00: Children’s musical production of La Rosa Encantanda, in the Plaza Mayor
August 3 – Fiesta committees’ day
08.00: Wake-up call in different parts of the town
10.30: Mini disco, in Plaza del Mosquit
11.30: Children’s games, in Carrer de For a
14.00: Giant paella, in Calle Conde de Altea
16.00: Grand children’s colour fiesta, at Parque del Arcoiris
16.30: Grand water fiesta
00.00: Live fiesta music with Seven Crashers
August 4 – Offering day
08.00: Wake-up call in different parts of the town
10.30: Water games followed by children’s foam party, at Parque de la Creatividad
13.00: Bell ringing in honour of Nuestra Señora la Virgen de las Nieves
20.00: Parade by the fiesta commission through the streets of the town, and collection of dignitaries from various parts of the town followed by floral offering to the Virgen de las Nieves
23.55: Nocturnal mascletá (explosive barrage of coordinated firecrackers and fireworks), in the Plaza Mayor
00.30: Live fiesta music with Monte Carlo in the Plaza Mayor
August 5 – Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves feast day
10.00: ‘Aerial bombardment’ – loud fireworks
12.00: Parade by the fiesta commission through the streets of the town
13.00: Mascletá (explosive barrage of coordinated firecrackers and fireworks)
18.30: Parade by the fiesta commission through the streets of the town, and collection of dignitaries from various parts of the town
19.30: Saint’s Mass in honour of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves
Followed by a solemn procession in honour of the Virgen
23.59: ‘Castell a la mar’ firework display
00.30: Live music with La Tribu orchestra in Plaza Mayor
August 6 – San Salvador feast day
10.00: Wake-up call
11.15: Traditional pilota match in honour of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves in Calle García Ortiz
19.00: Parade by the fiesta commission and collection of dignitaries from various parts of the town
20.00: Saint’s Mass in honour in San Salvador hermitage. Following the Mass there will be a wine of honour offering