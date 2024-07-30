Calpe on fiesta footing

Calpe’s patron saint Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves fiestas get underway in earnest on Wednesday, July 31.

July 31 at 13.00: Bell ringing in honour of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves and aerial bombardment (loud fireworks)

19.15: Fiesta inauguration with the myrtle parade

20.15: Fiesta proclamation by the fiesta queen, from the balcony of the town hall

23.30: Live music with Orquesta La Fiesta, in Plaza Mayor

August 1 at 08.00: Fiesta wake-up call in different parts of the town

17.30: Water games followed by children’s foam party, at Parque de la Creatividad

23.30: Carnavalia disco, in the Plaza Mayor

August 2 – Children’s day

10.00: Children’s wake-up call in different parts of the town

10.45: Water games followed by children’s foam party, at Parque de la Creatividad

19.00: Children’s musical production of La Rosa Encantanda, in the Plaza Mayor

August 3 – Fiesta committees’ day

08.00: Wake-up call in different parts of the town

10.30: Mini disco, in Plaza del Mosquit

11.30: Children’s games, in Carrer de For a

14.00: Giant paella, in Calle Conde de Altea

16.00: Grand children’s colour fiesta, at Parque del Arcoiris

16.30: Grand water fiesta

00.00: Live fiesta music with Seven Crashers

August 4 – Offering day

08.00: Wake-up call in different parts of the town

10.30: Water games followed by children’s foam party, at Parque de la Creatividad

13.00: Bell ringing in honour of Nuestra Señora la Virgen de las Nieves

20.00: Parade by the fiesta commission through the streets of the town, and collection of dignitaries from various parts of the town followed by floral offering to the Virgen de las Nieves

23.55: Nocturnal mascletá (explosive barrage of coordinated firecrackers and fireworks), in the Plaza Mayor

00.30: Live fiesta music with Monte Carlo in the Plaza Mayor

August 5 – Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves feast day

10.00: ‘Aerial bombardment’ – loud fireworks

12.00: Parade by the fiesta commission through the streets of the town

13.00: Mascletá (explosive barrage of coordinated firecrackers and fireworks)

18.30: Parade by the fiesta commission through the streets of the town, and collection of dignitaries from various parts of the town

19.30: Saint’s Mass in honour of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves

Followed by a solemn procession in honour of the Virgen

23.59: ‘Castell a la mar’ firework display

00.30: Live music with La Tribu orchestra in Plaza Mayor

August 6 – San Salvador feast day

10.00: Wake-up call

11.15: Traditional pilota match in honour of Nuestra Señora La Virgen de las Nieves in Calle García Ortiz

19.00: Parade by the fiesta commission and collection of dignitaries from various parts of the town

20.00: Saint’s Mass in honour in San Salvador hermitage. Following the Mass there will be a wine of honour offering