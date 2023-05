The nephrology service at Torrevieja hospital has started training the first patient who will be able to benefit from the advantages of haemodialysis at home.

This enables the patient to manage the treatment in their own home, while they relax or carry out any kind of low-impact physical activity, consequently improving their quality of life and saving them from having to make unnecessary journeys to the hospital, a health service spokeswoman explained.

