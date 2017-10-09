Undercover officers take down crime syndicate

The gang abducted a businessman after he tried to double-cross them

UNDERCOVER Guardia Civil officers have revealed a tangled web of organised crime, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Officers from Crevillente, in the province of Alicante, arrested four members of a dangerous gang, and a man who they abducted, after he tried to double cross ‘the last people he should have done business with’, reported a spokesman for the force.

In June a prominent Spanish businessman was forced into a vehicle at La Granadina truck stop in San Isidro and taken to Benalmádena (Málaga), where he has offices.