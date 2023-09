Benidorm town hall is installing a CCTV system at the beaches which will allow them to measure exactly how many people are on the sands at any time.

In the first phase of the project, 1.5km of the seafront at Playa de Poniente has been covered.

Mayor Toni Pérez said they will extend the system to cover all the beaches in a second phase.

The cameras are fitted with ‘people counting software and have the ability to check objects’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News