All go in La Nucía

At a press conference held on Monday morning, La Nucía mayor Bernabé Cano announced projects which will go ahead in 2024 – and highlighted works carried out this year.

The newly constructed GP surgery on Bello Horizonte will come into operation, decongesting the main health centre in the old town by de-centralising services, explained the mayor.

It will give residents living on urbanisations on the road towards Altea a better service in the coming year following an investment of €440,000.

