Vox to manage Orihuela Costa

A deal between the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox in Orihuela was signed on Friday, thus enabling their coalition local government to be sworn in the following day.

As a result, the four far-right party councillors will take charge of the departments for culture, tourism, families, youth, statistics, public participation and Orihuela Costa.

Vox leader, 71-year-old retired air force lieutenant general and national deputy Manuel Mestre will personally run the departments for the coast and families.

