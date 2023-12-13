Public behaviour bylaw prepared for approval

Orihuela’s first bylaw to regulate how members of the public can interact in public spaces is now ready to be approved at a full council meeting.

Councillor for public security Mónica Pastor said it will establish municipal powers to prohibit and fine behaviour which does not meet the minimum standards set by the town hall in order to maintain civilised coexistence between people.

Opposition party Cambiemos has expressed concern that the legislation is ‘punitive’ and ‘authoritarian’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News