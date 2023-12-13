Seaside ceremonies for Cartagena

The first wedding to be held on the picturesque beach at Cala Cortina in Cartagena since the municipal bylaw regulating use of beaches came into force was officiated on Saturday by councillor for tourism Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo.

The councillor said weddings in the ‘singular and emblematic settings’ of the municipality’s 16 beaches on the Mediterranean Sea and Mar Menor are an attractive proposition for tourists and residents.

The bylaw, passed in July 2022, is intended to boost tourism and the hospitality trade.

