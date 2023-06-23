Fire fight – who is right?

Town halls are at loggerheads over whether bonfires are allowed on the beaches for the San Juan celebrations tonight (Friday).

While some local authorities, such as Alfaz del Pi council, have explicitly stated that the national coast department has banned the public from lighting fires on the sands, in Torrevieja the town hall is handing out 15,000 kilos of free wood to allow residents to make their own bonfires.

Alfaz sent out a press release yesterday (Thursday) morning noting that mayor Vicente Arques chaired a security meeting with the local police to coordinate their actions, also focusing on the clean-up operation after the celebrations.

