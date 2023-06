The neo-natal unit at Torrevieja hospital has restored its 24-hour open-doors policy for parents, and allocated two turns for other visitors.

Relatives or friends can pay a visit for up to 10 minutes, either at 20.30 or 20.40, but only two people at a time are allowed with each baby, one of whom must be the mother or father, and the other the visitor.

