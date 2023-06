The town hall has banned sunseekers from smoking at one Denia’s main urban beaches – and a huge flag has been hoisted to make sure they are aware.

The Marineta Cassiana, close to the port, bears a Platges Sense Fum (smoke-free beaches) standard, which applies along a 700-metre stretch.

Denia council intends to extend this to cover the whole kilometre-long strip of the Marineta Cassiana eventually.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News