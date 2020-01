TAXPAYERS in Tavernes de la Valldigna can now use their debit or credit cards in a one-stop-shop at the town hall in a new system that applies to all payments – even enrolling in a council-run course.

Until now, residents had to queue up at the helpdesk in the town hall for their bills, settle them at the bank – either in person over the counter, or at the cashpoint – and then queue up again at the town hall to show the stamped receipt.

By Samantha Kett