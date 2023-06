Prostate cancer accounts for 19% of the tumours diagnosed in men the Valencia region, according to a report from the health department.

It is the most frequent cancer for males, they state – and the average age of the sufferers is 71.6, with incidence ‘rising from the age of 55’.

However, out of the 7,161 male deaths caused by cancer in 2021, only 9% of them were due to prostate cancer, while the largest killer was lung cancer (27%).

