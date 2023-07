An investigation into thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Alicante and Valencia provinces has resulted in three arrests and three other people facing criminal charges.

After learning that a number of these valuable parts had been stolen in the Marina Alta area in March, the Guardia Civil’s rural crime team in Calpe made enquiries which indicated that a father and son, aged 46 and 23, were responsible.

