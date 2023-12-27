Meter reader con gang rounded up

0
210

Bogus electricity meter readers have been preying on elderly residents.

National Police reported that they have broken up a very active gang which could have conned about 100 victims.

Officers in Alicante and Alcoy had been investigating the gang since June, when a woman aged almost 80 reported she had been conned by a man she met in the landing of her apartment building in the provincial capital.

He claimed to be an electrical maintenance worker and convinced her to let her into her home to check an electrical device.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.