Observe nature and help science

A mobile phone application to ‘monitor the life cycle of plants’ has been launched by the government science investigation agency (CSIC).

According to the CSIC, the ‘Bioclima’ app is for citizens to help keep track of the effects of climate change in Spain, although at the moment it is only available for the Valencia region.

Via this ‘simple application’, the scientists are aiming to collect a large quantity of data to understand how this phenomenon is impacting on plant life.

The app has been developed by scientist Francesco de Bello, who works in the centre of investigation on desertification (CIDE), which is a branch of the CSIC.

