Upping the urchins

The sea urchin population is being boosted by a project from the Valencia government’s department for farming with the assistance of the Oceanogràfic marine life centre.

A spokesman said it is a pilot scheme designed to ‘strengthen the presence of this species’, as populations have been in decline.

Oceanogràfic centre biologists have been running a breeding in captivity programme for the marine animals.

They have managed to bring 2,000 of the sea urchins into the world, which have reached an age of eight months.

