Travelling to Alicante airport

June 16

I read with interest about the tumbling records for passenger numbers in Alicante airport.

As seasoned travellers in the past, my husband and I would commute freely and easily to the airport as it was cheap with a 24-hour bus service.

We live in north Alicante and would usually walk to the centre to get the C6.

In fact it was a deciding factor when we decided to move here. Sadly this has been dramatically reduced and does not service early morning or late flights.

We have to book taxis (which are not always reliable) and the cost often exceeds the price of the flight.

If Alicante and surrounding areas are to continue to appeal to travellers then it needs to be tourist friendly.

Caroline Hubbard and Graham Williams.