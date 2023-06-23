Benidorm cats

Email

June 17

Dear Editor,

I have been tending to the feral cats in the neighbourhood of La Cala more or less since moving here in 1995. I have witnessed the horrors of mistreatment and even outright attack on feral colonies by residents – some years ago over 20 were intentionally poisoned which was particularly distressing.

An article in last month’s CBN about feral cats on the Island of Tabarca upset me, with a so-called expert claiming ‘ecologists note that feral or stray cats are considered to be one of the most harmful invasive species in the world and can have serious impacts on the environment, principally due to them catching native species’.

Many people shun feral cats but do not understand that firstly, they are very territorial and secondly, are actually a benefit to the environment as they keep mice and rats away.

If the entire population of feral cats were suddenly to be eradicated then there would be a proliferation of vermin. Ferals are often not to blame for attacks on other animals.

I regularly witness, living on the frontline, seagulls attacking squirrels and small birds. Every morning and evening I go out to feed around 14 feral cats in four different locations, all of which have been neutered.

I purchase 48 tins of cat food a week in addition to fresh fish and ham out of my pension. Turning 83 this year I don’t know how much longer I will be able to carry on, but once the colonies pass away naturally, I will know that I have done my upmost to give them some semblance of a normal life, with love that every creature deserves.

Chris Kirkwood

Benidorm resident