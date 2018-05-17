Wishing them all the best!

COSTA Blanca News would like to join its readers and the British expat community on the Costas in wishing HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Megan Markle all the best on their big day on Saturday.

Costa Blanca News has been cordially invited to the residence of the British Ambassador in Madrid tomorrow (Saturday) to celebrate the wedding and as the formal invitation clearly states, ‘to recognise the invaluable contribution of British nationals to their communities across Spain’.

Here on the Costa Blanca, many British bars will be hosting celebration parties on Saturday with the wedding ceremony broadcast live on large TV screens.

