‘Just Nine’ (A poem inspired by the tragic murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel)

Just nine

No chance to prosper and to grow

Just nine

Olivia caught in something

No child should even know

A victim pure and innocent

Shot down without a thought

A gunman still alive and free

Who now has to be caught

Her family in turmoil now

Unable to believe

How their little girl has lost her life

How forever they will grieve

It seems that life is meaningless

To those without a heart

Who treat life as an arcade game

Where weapons play their part

Just nine

A child shot randomly

And who paid with her young life

Just nine

An act of violence

In a world where murder’s rife

Olivia God Bless you

Spread your Angel wings and fly

Live a better life in Heaven

As we’re left to wonder

Why?

by David Whitney, Torrevieja, Spain © 2022