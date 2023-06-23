Brian’s Brexit

Email

June

Dear Editor,

In response to the letter from Brian in Valencia. I disagree almost entirely with his view of Boris Johnson’s Brexit, we’re not half in half out we’re out plain and simple, I wish we were half in akin to Norway or Switzerland.

The EU negotiators said from the start there would be no cherry picking, the current and future problems are nothing to do with the imaginary remainer establishment.

This is Brexit you voted for it, you own it.

Paul in Monovar

(would-be swallow but 90 day visitor)