The warning level for heat for the south of Alicante province today (Thursday) from state weather agency AEMET has now gone to red.

This is the highest level of alert available.

AEMET notes that the extreme temperatures in the province ‘will above all affect the interior of the Vega Baja’ area, where the thermometer could hit 44°C.

The north of Alicante is on orange alert, but the south of Valencia province is also on red.