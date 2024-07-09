Health centre extension underway

Work has begun on the extension of the L’Almàssera de Tonda Health Centre in Villajoyosa. Mayor Marcos Zaragoza, and the councillor for health, Maite Sánchez, together with the medical coordinator, María del Carmen Polo, visited the health centre to see how the work is affecting the use of the facilities.

The project, which is being carried out by the regional health department, includes the creation of eight new surgeries and a waiting area, with the construction of a new floor.

This area will be accessible through the first floor of the centre, between the staircase and the lifts, near the dental waiting area.

“This extension of the medical consulting rooms is intended to meet the current demand from users,” said a council spokesperson.

This work, which forms part of the Marina Baixa health department’s investment plan, will take six months to complete and has a budget of €473,260.