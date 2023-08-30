El Verger sees the light – flaming bulls banned

El Verger has taken a step forward against animal cruelty in fiestas by banning bulls with burning rags tied to their horns.

Known as ‘bous embolats’, the spectacle involves setting light to petrol-drenched cloths wrapped around the horns of bulls and young cows, or heifers, and letting them loose in the street.

Mayor Basili Salort (Compromís) says the local council in the Marina Alta village will no longer finance or authorise these ‘shows’, which are terrifying for the animals involved, during the summer festivals.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News