Dial-a-bus for Benitachell

On demand buses from urbanisations to town centre will be launched in Benitachell to help residents attend doctors’ appointments and run errands.

The service is due to start operating from Wednesday, July 19 on two days a week.

“The aim is to make it easier for elderly people and those with limited mobility who do not have a driving licence to have access to the town centre so they can carry out procedures at the town hall, social services, the doctor, post office, etc,” explained the spokesman.

