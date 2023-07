Spain now has more Guardia Civil and National Police officers than ever before, according to minister for the interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

He noted that the two forces have 156,400 personnel, which is higher than the previous record set in 2011 and means the security services have recovered from the cuts made during the period 2012 to 2017.

During that time 13,077 jobs were lost but since 2018 a total of 14,381 officers have been added.

