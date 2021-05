The UK government gave further detail yesterday (Thursday) on plans to scrap the ‘arbitrary rule’ that prevents British citizens from voting in UK general elections if they have lived abroad for more than 15 years.

“These changes will come into effect in time for the next scheduled general election in 2024,” notes a British Embassy press release.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com