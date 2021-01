Town halls are united in rejecting moves to build nine 100-metre-high wind turbines on high ground running parallel to the Marina Alta coast.

Four affected councils – Benissa, Teulada Moraira, Gata de Gorgos, and Denia – have already made their strong opposition to the development public even though plans are in their infancy.

