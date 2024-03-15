Calling on the councillor for the coast

Costa Blanca News reporter Alex Watkins spoke to Orihuela’s councillor for the coast Manuel Mestre this week about the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and issues affecting the area such as funding, parks and the beach bars.

Sunday’s parade starts at 15.00 in Cabo Roig and will include more than 50 ex-members of the Irish army, as well as floats, dance troupes, motorbikes, classic cars and a variety of characters and music bands, ‘making it one of the most vibrant in Europe’, assured Sr Mestre.

