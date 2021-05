New requirements for Britons wanting to move to Spain – or stay for extended periods – are so restrictive that the British expat population could decline or even disappear within 10 to 20 years.

This was the message from Costa Blanca town councillors this week, who said Britons may choose to retire to less demanding countries such as Portugal.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com